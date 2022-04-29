The latest Weekly Fix checks on the health of the venerable 60/40 portfolio, for so long an investment stalwart, but now under pressure.@kgreifeld has the details https://t.co/HU3esmVS1v— Bloomberg (@business) April 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)