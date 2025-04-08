Shares of Titan Company Ltd (NSE: titan) saw a sharp rally in early trade on Monday, rising 4.98% to INR 3,172.60 on the NSE. The stock opened at INR 3,149.70 and touched an intraday high of INR 3,227.25 before settling near the INR 3,200 mark by 9:41 am IST. The surge pushed Titan’s market capitalization to approximately INR 2.84 lakh crore. Despite trading below its 52-week high of INR 3,867, the stock is showing strong momentum, bouncing back from its recent 52-week low of INR 2,925.

Titan Share Price Today, April 8

