Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget 2025, announced significant measures to enhance digital infrastructure in education and healthcare. Under the Bharat Net project, broadband connectivity will be provided to all government secondary schools and primary health centers in rural areas. Additionally, Sitharaman proposed the launch of the Bharatiya Basha Pustak scheme, aimed at providing digital Indian language books for schools and higher education. These initiatives reflect the government’s focus on improving access to digital resources across rural India. Union Budget 2025: Union Cabinet Approves Budget 2025 Ahead of FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Presentation.

Union Budget 2025

Watch: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the NDA government's second full #UnionBudget2025 of its third term, and her eighth consecutive one She says, "Broadband connectivity will be provided to all government secondary schools and primary health centers in… pic.twitter.com/odNdAU8WPg — IANS (@ians_india) February 1, 2025

