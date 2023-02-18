Amid the ongoing Adani Group row over the Hindenburg report, US short seller Hindenburg Research has now attacked the Adani's. In a tweet, Hindenburg Research has alleged involvement of Vinod Adani, the elder brother of Gautam Adani. The Hindenburg Research said that Vinod Adani allegedly pledged Adani group promoter stakes for $240 million loans from Russian bank. The new attack by Hindenburg Research comes after Forbes shared a report on Adani brothers - Gautam and Vinod. Hindenburg also said that there is zero disclosure of these pledges by Vinod Adani to Indian exchanges. The Forbes article claimed that Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Adani, who is and Indian expat "is at the heart of a global web of offshore companies with ties to the Adani Group". Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court Refuses To Accept Centre’s Suggestion on Panel of Experts in Sealed Cover, Says ‘Want Full Transparency’.

Zero Disclosure of These Pledges to Indian Exchanges

Forbes is out with a major article evidencing hidden Adani promoter pledges: A private Vinod Adani-controlled Singaporean entity pledged Adani promoter stakes for ~$240m in loans from a Russian bank. Zero disclosure of these pledges to Indian exchanges.https://t.co/7iYyKmMNc8 — Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) February 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)