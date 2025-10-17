Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd (NSE: WAAREEENER) opened at INR 3,650.00 on Friday, October 17, up from the previous close of INR 3,627.40, but slipped to INR 3,602.90 by 9:45 AM, down 0.68% in early trade. The stock is trading below its 52-week high of INR 3,865.00, while the 52-week low stands at INR 1,863.00. Investor focus follows the company’s strong Q2 FY26 results, reporting a 130% YoY jump in net profit to INR 871 crore on total income of INR 6,226.54 crore. EBITDA surged 155.29% YoY to INR 1,567.30 crore, with margins improving to 25.17%, while production reached 2.64 GW in Q2. The company’s robust order book stands at around 24 GW, valued at INR 47,000 crore, and the board approved an interim dividend of INR 2 per share. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 17, 2025: Infosys, Wipro and Jio Financial Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Waaree Energies Share Price Today, October 17:

Waaree Energies Shares Fall 0.68% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

