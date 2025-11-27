Shares of Whirlpool of India Limited tumbled 13% in Thursday's trade on high turnover, as a promoter entity, Whirlpool Mauritius Limited, likely sold up to 7.5% stake in the company via a block deal. A media report had earlier suggested such a deal with an estimated size of around INR 965 crore. The floor price was believed to be set at INR 1,030, which was at a 14% discount to the prevailing market price. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 27: Wipro, Asian Paints, and Oberoi Realty Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Whirlpool Share Price Today, November 27:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)