The winners of 52nd Kerala State Film Awards has been announced! This time it was Minister for Fisheries, Harbour Engineering, Fisheries University and Culture, Saji Cheriyan who revealed the winners from more than 140 South movies. Biju Menon, Revathi, Joju George have bagged best acting recognition. Here, check it out who took the trophies home below. Joji: Gajraj Rao Praises Fahadh Faasil, Director Dileesh Pothan and Other Malayalam Filmmakers for Originality and Keeping Cinema Alive.

Best Film – Avasavyuham or Avasa Vyooham

Second Best Film – Nishiddho and Chavittu

Best Actor – Biju Menon for Aarkkariyam and Joju George for Madhuram, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham and Naayaattu

Best Actress – Revathy for Bhoothakaalam

Best Director – Dileesh Pothan for Joji

Best Character Actor – Sumesh Moor for Kala

Best Character Actress – Unnimaya Prasad for Joji

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Hridhyam

Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam

Best Story Writer – Shahi Kabeer for Nayattu

Best Screenplay Writer – Krishand RK for Avasavyuham

Best Screenplay (Adapted) – Joji, Syam Pushkaran

Best Child Artist (Male) – Master Adithyan for Niraye Thathakalulla Maram

Best Child Artist (Female) – Sneha Anu for Thala

Best Music Director (Songs) – Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam

Best Male Singer – Pradeep Kumar, Minnal Murali

Best Female Singer – Sithara Krishnakumar, Kaanekkaane

Best Music Director (Background Score) – Justin Varghese for Joji

Best Lyricist – B K Harinarayanan, Kaadakalam

Best Film Editor – Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran for Naayaattu

Best Cinematographer – Madhu Neelakandan for Churuli

Best Sound Design – Renganath Ravee for Churli

Best Sound Mixing – Justin Jose for Minnal Murali

Best Sync Sound – Arun Ashok and Sonu K P for Chavittu

Best Choreographer – Arun Lal for Chavittu

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Devi S

Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady for Aarkkariyam

Best Costume Designer – Melwy J for Minnal Murali

Best Art Director – A V Gokuldas for Thuramukham

Best Visual Effects – Andrew D’crus for Minnal Murali

Best Colorist – Liju Prabhakar for Churuli

Special Jury mention – Jeo Baby for Freedom Fight

Special Jury Award – Sherry Govindan for Avanovilona

A Special Award for the Promising Debut in Direction – Krishnendu Kalesh for Prappeda

