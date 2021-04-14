Badhai Ho Actor Gajraj Rao watches Dileesh Pothan's Joji on Amazon Prime and the actor couldn't stop praising Fahadh Faasil and the team for originality and brilliant piece of filmmaking. Rao was very vocal about the work of Malayalam filmmakers and appreciated them for their work in a Satirical Instagram post. Gajraj Rao wrote "Dear Dileesh Pothan and other Malayalam filmmakers (especially Fahadh Faasil & Friends), I recently watched 'Joji' and I'm sorry to say this, but I have a bone to pick with all of you. Enough is enough. It is not fair that you are constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity, making actually good cinema." Check out the post below.

Check Out Gajraj Rao's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gajraj Rao (@gajrajrao)

