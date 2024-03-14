As excitement builds for Ed Sheeran’s upcoming concert in Mumbai, here’s taking a trip down memory lane with throwback pictures of the singer partying with Bollywood celebrities. In these nostalgic snapshots from 2017, Ed Sheeran can be seen enjoying moments with B-town stars such as Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan and others. The party was hosted by Farah for which the A-listers of Bollywood were seen in attendance. Farah Khan Directs ‘SherKhan’, Expresses Enthusiasm on Directing Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan (Watch Video).

Ed Sheeran With Bollywood Celebs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

