Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is currently going through a difficult phase in his life as he mourns his father Muhammad Aslam's passing. He died due to a heart attack at the age of 77. The "Tere Lie" singer took to his Facebook and shared a photo with his father, accompanied by an emotional note. While Atif Aslam's social media accounts, along with several other Pakistani artistes, continue to remain inaccessible in India, social media is flooded with screenshots of his post. He wrote, "A final goodbye to my Iron Man. Rest in love Abu g. Keep us in your prayers." According to Pakistani media reports, Muhammad Aslam suffered a heart attack just a few months ago, and his health deteriorated after that. Shanawas Dies at 70: Former Malayalam Actor and Late Prem Nazir’s Son Passes Away in Thiruvananthapuram – Reports.

Singer Atif Aslam’s Father Muhammad Aslam No More

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُون Father of #AtifAslam , Muhammad Aslam passes away . Please everyone pray for the departed soul may Allah forgive him and grant him highest place in Jannah Ameen pic.twitter.com/4QcUDAIv5b — Zohaib Hussain 🇵🇰 (@Zohaib__Atif) August 12, 2025

