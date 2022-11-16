Bhad Bhabie aka Danielle Bregoli's makeover has left netizens stunned and she has been accused of ‘blackfishing’. The rappper shared videos on Instagram in which she has blonde hair and her skin tone appeared to be darker. Her pictures not just went viral across social media platforms but netizens commented saying “Is this not Bhad Bhabie blackfishing? thought I was looking at a black woman on my timeline,” “Bhad is now blackfishing, oh no!”, and so on. Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognisable As She Poses Nude With Blonde Eyebrows and Hair for a Magazine Photoshoot! (View Pics).

Bhad Bhabie's Blonde Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhabie (@bhadbhabie)

Rapper’s Response On Her Makeover

Bhad Bhabie responds to comments about her appearance! pic.twitter.com/L0PHIn46ht — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)