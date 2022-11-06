Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, who has 11-year age gap, had recently made their relationship official. The two have now made their debut as a couple at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala. The couple, wrapped together in a blanket, posed for the paparazzi at the event. The two twinned by wearing matching silk pyjamas. Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Make Their Relationship Official; Say ‘Age Difference Isn’t a Concern’.

Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make their carpet debut as a couple at the #LACMAGala. https://t.co/jLhwkX332R — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2022

2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Twinning

Billie Eilish e Jesse Rutherford no red carpet do #LACMAGala pic.twitter.com/lgIVtQyAzg — Tracklist (@tracklist) November 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)