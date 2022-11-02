It’s Halloween time and Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have made their relationship official. Billie dressed up as a baby, while her boyfriend Jesse was dressed up as an old man. Pop Crave took to its social media handle to share about a Hollywood Life’s report: ‘“Billie knows fans may be concerned over their age difference, but it really isn’t a concern of hers because they connect on so many levels.” Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Spark Dating Rumours Following the Duo’s Night Outings in LA.

Take a look:

Billie Eilish is not concerned about the 11-year age gap between her and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, a source tells @HollywoodLife: “Billie knows fans may be concerned over their age difference, but it really isn’t a concern of hers because they connect on so many levels.” pic.twitter.com/3tLl0Cp3FN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2022

