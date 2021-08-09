Farhan Akhtar is super emotional! As his production house Excel Entertainment has clocked 20 years on this day. To celebrate it, he posted a heartfelt note on social media which thanked one and all who made his company a super success. He also remembered his first film Dil Chahta Hai.

Farhan Akhtar:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)