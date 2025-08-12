A 53-year-old junior artiste, Ambubai Sonawane, died on August 6, 2025, a day after being injured in a road accident near Mumbai's Film City (Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagar) in Goregaon East. According to Free Press Journal, on August 5, the lady was offered a ride back home on a motorcycle by a 29-year-old acquaintance, Shubham Ghatwal. The accident occurred near the Goregaon check naka when Shubham attempted to overtake a BEST bus, which collided with another two-wheeler. Sonawane fell from the bike and was injured. She was taken to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri East for first aid before being brought home. For further treatment, Sonawane's son admitted her to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East, where she succumbed to her injuries. Tragedy Strikes ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Again: Junior Artiste MF Kapil Dies by Drowning in Kollur’s Souparnika River During Rishab Shetty Film’s Shoot.

Female Junior Artiste Dies After Road Accident Near Film City, Mumbai

