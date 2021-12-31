Kabir Khan's directorial 83 starring Ranveer Singh which is based on the true story of team India's victory against the West Indies during 1983 world cup has been receiving love from the audiences as well as critics. However, a section of moviegoers has found a particular scene from the sports drama allegedly casteist. The scene in question sees K Srikanth's character talking about the reservation system. Twitterati has slammed the makers/writers for passing ill comment on the quota. Check it out. 83 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh’s Sports Drama Stands at a Total of Rs 66.66 Crore.

