Kabir Khan's directorial 83 starring Ranveer Singh which is based on the true story of team India's victory against the West Indies during 1983 world cup has been receiving love from the audiences as well as critics. However, a section of moviegoers has found a particular scene from the sports drama allegedly casteist. The scene in question sees K Srikanth's character talking about the reservation system. Twitterati has slammed the makers/writers for passing ill comment on the quota. Check it out. 83 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh’s Sports Drama Stands at a Total of Rs 66.66 Crore.

READ

'We aren't in the semifinal due to quota.' This is the dialogue of @83thefilm. Passing derogatory comments on quota is very cheap satire of casteist selebs. The whole team must be ashamed of themselves. Is this your MERIT? Just lol! @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/hEapjaRtVW — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) December 29, 2021

Point Noted

India is not winning Olympics medal due to reservation. Most of athletes get into competition due to reservation else savarns would have brought minimum 100 medals every time. They wouldn't have celebrated 1983 win as it would have been common for india — Sankar (@3rishul) December 30, 2021

Well...

अगर कोटे से नहीं आये हों ती आज तक कोनसा विश्वस्तर का आविष्कार करके दिखा दिया है जो कोटे कीबात करते है — Indralal (@Indrala18471719) December 30, 2021

Okay

Without reservation the players with ‘merit’ took 27 years to win the world cup after 1983! In the country of 1.3 billion people they couldn’t find people with merit! Such is the sad state and corruption in the name of merit! — Equality For All (@Equalit73659657) December 29, 2021

83 Makers, Are You'll Listening?

If there was America or any other democracy with a judicial system it would be pulled off air. But the rent free occupation of affirmative action, an equalising policy measure is too precious https://t.co/5VtxA5obI5 — Aced most productive list despite slow company (@angirahedgehog) December 29, 2021

