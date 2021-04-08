Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman is well-known for his music. He debuted as a producer and writer on his feature film 99 Songs. Now, he posts an amazing challenge for the music lovers and the fans where he says, "Post a cover of your favourite song from 99 Songs (Hindi, Tamil or Telugu) on YouTube and Instagram and share link, by tagging him (A.R. Rahman) with the hashtag. Top 10 singers to meet me virtually and winner to collaborate with me."

Watch the Video Below:

#99SongsCoverStar: Are you ready to sing for me? Post a cover of your favourite song from #99Songs (Hindi, Tamil or Telugu) on YouTube and Instagram and share link, tagging @arrahman with the hashtag. Top 10 singers to meet me virtually and winner to collaborate with me. pic.twitter.com/cTiJJRctWn — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) April 7, 2021

