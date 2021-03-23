The trailer of 99 Songs is finally out, directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, marks the debut of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman as a writer and producer, and introduces Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. The movie follows the journey of a young man named Jay whose life centers around his two great loves that is music and his girlfriend Sophie. The musical movie to hit theatres on April 16.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

