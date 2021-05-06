Abhilasha Patil died due to COVID-19 related complications on May 4. The Marathi actress was well known for her roles in Tujha Majha Arrange Marriage, Bayko Deta Ka Bayko, Prawaas and Pipsi. She was also seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Good Newwz.

Check out the post here...

Marathi actress #AbhilashaPatil passed away today due to covid related complications. Did films like Tujha Majha Arrange Marriage, Bayko Deta Ka Bayko, Prawaas and Pipsi Also did supporting roles in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Chhichhore and Good Newwz. RIP. pic.twitter.com/fLgcvkhzfa — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) May 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)