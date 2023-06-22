Since its release, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's mythological saga Adipurush has been under constant scrutiny over its bad special effects and shoddy dialogues. Many politicians as well as audiences have also demanded ban of the modern day Ramayana. Now, amid this, Kriti's mother Geeta Sanon took to her Instagram and shared a cryptic note defending her daughter's latest release. "Bhagwan Ram ne hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber mein uska prem dekho na ki ye ki wo jhuthe the," a part of her post reads on social media. Adipurush Dialogue Changed: After Backlash, Makers Revamp 'Tel Tere Baap Ka' Controversial Lines of Hanumanji From Prabhas-Starrer (Watch Viral Video).

Kriti Sanon's Mom's Cryptic Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Sanon (@geeta_sanon)

Watch Adipurush Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)