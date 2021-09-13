Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and wished his son Yug on his 11th birthday with a special post. The actor shared an unseen picture of his 'boy' and also penned a heartwarming note. The photo sees Yug sleeping while the actor waits for him to wake up and cut the birthday cake. Aww.

Ajay Devgn's Post:

