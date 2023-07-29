The teaser for Nushrratt Bharuccha's highly anticipated film Akelli was unveiled, offering a captivating glimpse into the thrilling journey that awaits the audience upon its release. Nushrratt takes center stage as the lead, portraying the role of a girl entangled in the clutches of a perilous world due to her circumstances. The film delves into her poignant struggle to break free from the web of danger and uncertainty, making it a soul-stirring tale worth witnessing. Akelli is all set to hit the theatres on August 18, 2023. Akelli: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares a Sneak Peek From The Sets Of Her Upcoming Project.

Check Out The Teaser Here:

