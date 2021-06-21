Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his micro-blogging site and rubbished reports of starring in a movie with Ahan Shetty. The Raksha Bandhan star wrote, "10/10 on FAKE news scale! How about I start my own fake news busting business?" Earlier to this, he had also debunked a rumour that stated he slashed down his fees for Bell Bottom.

10/10 on FAKE news scale! How about I start my own fake news busting business ? 🤔 https://t.co/oiXSBr4nD9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 21, 2021

