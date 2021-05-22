There have been speculations that after Laxmii, Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi would too take the OTT route. But now Akshay Kumar has released a statement saying that it's purely speculative to say both the films will release on Independence Day. The makers of the movies are deciding on the dates and there will be announcements soon, promises Akshay.

Check out Akshay Kumar's statement here...

AKSHAY KUMAR ISSUES OFFICIAL STATEMENT ABOUT NEW FILMS... "I’m humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of #Sooryavanshi and #BellBottom and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love." Contd. pic.twitter.com/9DudXR72Y4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2021

And the big BUT!

AKSHAY KUMAR OFFICIAL STATEMENT... "However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films [#Sooryavanshi, #BellBottom] will release on #IndependenceDay. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time." — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2021

