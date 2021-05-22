There have been speculations that after Laxmii, Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi would too take the OTT route. But now Akshay Kumar has released a statement saying that it's purely speculative to say both the films will release on Independence Day. The makers of the movies are deciding on the dates and there will be announcements soon, promises Akshay.

Check out Akshay Kumar's statement here...

And the big BUT!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)