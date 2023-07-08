Akshay Kumar seems to be vacationing with his family. The actor took to Instagram to post a video of his family enjoying a yacht ride. While the location of their family vacation wasn't disclosed, it seemed from the video that the four of them are having a great time bonding with each other. Akshay posted a video of his family, wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav, 20, and daughter Nitara, 10, enjoying a yacht ride together. In the video, they're seen casually chatting with each other while enjoying a sunset. Selfiee: Akshay Kumar Breaks Guinness World Record with 184 Selfies Taken in Three Minutes During Promo of His Film.

