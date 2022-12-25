Akshay Kumar is in Goa this Christmas! The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a reel which sees him playing a guitar (not really) with 'I Wanna Wish You A Merry Christmas' song by Feliz Navidad playing in the backdrop. He seems to be in a super happy mood in the shaky clip. "Where nothing stays still - neither me, nor the camera,: he captioned the post. Christmas 2022: Rashmika Mandanna Poses Near a X-Mas Tree As She Sends Festive Greetings to Fans (View Pic).

Akshay Kumar Celebrates Christmas in Goa:

