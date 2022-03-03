Ali Zafar, who has stolen many hearts with his performances in the past, is often missed by his fans on the big screen. His film - London Paris New York - recently completed 10 years and to treat his fans, the actor posted a video of him singing an unplugged version of ‘Voh Dekhnay Mein’ from the film.

Watch The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)