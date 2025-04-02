Pakistan Super League's official anthem for PSL 2025, titled "X Dekho" has been officially released now. The "X" anthem features famous Pakistani star singer and actor Ali Zafar in the lead, together with other famous singers: Abrar Ul Haq, Talha Anjum, and Natasha Baig. The official PSL 2025 video is a long music video, soothing the ears for a span of over three and half minutes. PSL 2025 will commence on April 11, happening entirely during the window of IPL 2025. PSL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Pakistan Super League Franchises After Players Draft.

PSL 2025 Official Anthem:

