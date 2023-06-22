Deepika Padukone dropped a picture celebrating International Yoga Day in which she’s seen doing an asana. Dressed in black tights and sports bra, the Pathaan actress shared this post on Instagram and captioned it as, “How many of you know what this asana is called?” Well, there were many who guessed this pose, however, it was her friend and colleague Alia Bhatt’s response that left everyone in splits. She called DP’s yoga asana as ‘Puppy Pose’ and internet is totally loving it. Happy International Yoga Day 2023: From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, Bollywood Divas Who Swear by Yoga.

Deepika Padukone’s Yoga Asana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Alia Bhatt’s Guess

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Netizens React

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)