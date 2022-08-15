Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared the sweetest birthday post for her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. She wrote, "happy birthday my wonder-Astra. You amaze me everyday! I love you so much," on Instagram along with a few candid clicks of the two. Simply adorable! Karan Johar Says ‘Love You’ to Ayan Mukerji on His Birthday, Pens a Sentimental Note Revolving Around Brahmastra!

Alia Bhatt Wishes Ayan Mukerji:

