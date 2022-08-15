As filmmaker Ayan Mukerji celebrates his birthday today (August 15), Karan Johar has penned an endearing note for him on Instagram. Sharing a cosy picture of the two, KJo poured love on Ayan and also wrote about the hardwork has has put in for Brahmastra. "You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do," Johar's post reads. Shah Rukh Khan Plays Vanarastra in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra; Leaked Video Reveals So - WATCH.

Karan Johar Wishes Ayan Mukerji:

