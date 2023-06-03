On Saturday (June 3), Alia Bhatt was spotted with baby Raha Kapoor making her way to sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bandra home. In the video shared by paparazzi on Insta, the Brahmastra actress was captured entering the house with daughter in her arms. The mom-beti duo were also accompanied by the baby's nanny. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Urge Paps to Follow Strict No-Photo Policy For Their Baby Raha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt's Baby's Day Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)