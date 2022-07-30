Vikram Vedha, remake of Pushkar & Gayatri’s Tamil film of the same name, stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The neo-noir action thriller film is set to be released in theatres on September 30, which means, there’s just two months left for its release. Fans have now started tweeting requesting the makers to share new updates on the film. While some have urged for the makers to share new posters of the lead actors, many others are expecting announcement on the teaser of Vikram Vedha. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Vikram Vedha: Makers of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-Starrer Issues Clarification On Rumours Around Film’s Shooting Locations.

Vikram Vedha Teaser

Can Something Be Shared For The Fans?

Ugh...Somebody Is Clearly Disappointed

Whoa! Cool Down Buddy

Just 2 months left and you guys are still sleeping. kal tak #VikramVedha ka Kuch update do nhi toh acha nhi hoga. Don't provoke fans...@iHrithik @HrithikRules @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar 😡😡 — J (@asliijp) July 30, 2022

Can We Expect Some Announcement?

Humble Request

