Amitabh Bachchan, who had film debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969, took to the micro-blogging platform to share the news of his remarkable 55-year journey in the world of cinema. To celebrate this milestone with his fans, Big B delighted them with some unique pictures of himself. The legendary actor shared two AI-generated images and mentioned in the caption, “55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema .. and AI , gives me its interpretation.” Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan Disclose Combined Assets Worth Rs 1,578 Crore; B-Town Couple Possess 17 Cars and Have Bank Balance Exceeding Rs 130 Crore - Reports.

Amitabh Bachchan’s AI-Generated Photos

T 4924 - 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema .. and AI , gives me its interpretation ❤️ .. a presentation by Ef B .. self made 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uQbyf8EjE8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)