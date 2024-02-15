Actress and Politician Jaya Bachchan recently revealed assets belonging to her and her husband, Amitabh Bachchan, for the election paperwork. The asset submission is made ahead of her fifth term in the Rajya Sabha. Jaya Bachchan disclosed her and Amitabh Bachchan's personal wealth in the election papers. The reports submitted that the couple has a combined wealth of Rs 1,578 crore, including 17 cars and a bank balance of Rs 130 crore. Big B possesses 16 cars and jewellery valued at Rs 54.77 crore and holds over Rs 120 crore in his bank account. The documents also disclosed that Jaya Bachchan's bank balance is Rs 10.11 crore, while their combined movable property is valued at Rs 849.11 crore and immovable property amounts to Rs 729.77 crore. Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan Approached To Play Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Highly-Anticipated Project? Here's What We Know!.

