Amitabh Bachchan and his Jaya Bachchan celebrates 50th wedding anniversary on June 3 and daughter Shweta Bachchan's shares a sweet note for her parents. She shared a monochrome picture and captioned it as, "Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!" Amitabh Bachchan Takes a Bike Ride From an Unknown Person to Reach Work Location (View Pic).

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)