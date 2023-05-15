To avoid heavy traffic of Mumbai and reach work location on time, actor Amitabh Bachchan took a bike ride with a random person. The 80-year-old star even thanked the rider in a public post on his social media account and captioned it as, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner." Amitabh Bachchan’s Funny ‘Mafioso’ Instagram Pic Will Make You Laugh!.

Check The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

