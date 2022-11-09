Amrita Arora has extended birthday wishes to her nephew Arhaan Khan as he has turned a year older today. She shared a few pictures of him on Instagram and mentioned in her post, “This is 20 My constant …Annoying AF but still love you the most @iamarhaankhan !Happy birthday.” Malaika Arora Is on Cloud Nine as She Reunites with Son Arhaan Khan in New York (View Pic).

Amrita Arora’s Birthday Post For Arhaan Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)