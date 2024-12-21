Sohail Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on Friday (December 20). To celebrate the special occasion, the actor-producer hosted a party at a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. The birthday bash was an intimate affair attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including his brother Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya Deol, and Elnaaz Norouzi, among others. Photos that surfaced online showed Salman Khan seated in the front seat of his luxury vehicle as he arrived at the bash. ‘One of a Kind’: Varun Dhawan Opens Up on Working With Salman Khan in ‘Baby John’, Reveals Receiving THIS Compliment From the Bollywood Superstar (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Attends Brother Sohail Khan’s Birthday Bash

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol

Sshura Khan at Sohail Khan's Birthday Party

Arhaan Khan at His Uncle Sohail Khan's Birthday Party

Elnaaz Norouzi at Sohail Khan's Birthday Bash

