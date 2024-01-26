Bhavana Panday posted photos on Instagram from their European vacation. One picture captured Suhana, Ananya, Gauri, and Bhavana enjoying a meal together. Another showcased the mother-daughter pairs posing in trendy winter attire. Ananya, at a Paris fashion week, stole the spotlight as she strutted down the runway in a couture outfit from designer Rahul Mishra's Superheroes collection, paying homage to the significant role insects play in our biodiversity. Suhana Khan Shares ‘Wow Worthy’ Paris Photo Dump Featuring BFF Ananya Panday’s Haute Couture Walk in Latest Instagram Post (View Pics).

Bhavana Panday's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)