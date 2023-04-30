Ananya Panday dropped a cute post for Siddhant Chaturvedi on his birthday on Instagram. The actress shared a fashionable picture featuring her and Sid on IG. The click sees both of the stars twinning in neon outfits. "Even though we don't always agree we still seem to "match" happy birthday Idlooooo," she captioned the post. Karan Johar Denies Reports of Dharma Productions Making Dhadak 2 With Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

Ananya Panday Wishes Siddhant Chaturvedi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

