Ananya Panday Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur On His Birthday, Shares Unseen Photo On Insta!

Ananya Panday shared a new picture of Aditya Roy Kapur and wished him a happy birthday. As of now, Aditya hasn't responded, but we're eagerly anticipating his reaction.

Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Nov 16, 2023 03:54 PM IST

To celebrate Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday, rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday shared an unseen picture of him on Instagram. Today, the Student Of The Year 2 actress took to her Instagram story to wish him, captioning it with 'Happy Birthday AD'. In the photo, Aditya is casually dressed in a t-shirt, looking down at the camera. Reports suggest that Ananya and Aditya have been dating for a while. Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: Check Out His Most Dapper Clicks on Instagram.

Check Out Ananya Panday's Instagram Story Here:

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

To celebrate Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday, rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday shared an unseen picture of him on Instagram. Today, the Student Of The Year 2 actress took to her Instagram story to wish him, captioning it with 'Happy Birthday AD'. In the photo, Aditya is casually dressed in a t-shirt, looking down at the camera. Reports suggest that Ananya and Aditya have been dating for a while. Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: Check Out His Most Dapper Clicks on Instagram.

Check Out Ananya Panday's Instagram Story Here:

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Aditya Roy Kapur Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Latest Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram Aditya Roy Kapur Photo Aditya Roy Kapur Pics Ananya Panday Ananya Panday instagram Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur
You might also like
Ananya Panday Radiates Festive Joy for Diwali Celebration in Family Pic with Parents Chunky and Bhavana Pandey and Brother Ahaan (View Pic)
Bollywood

Ananya Panday Radiates Festive Joy for Diwali Celebration in Family Pic with Parents Chunky and Bhavana Pandey and Brother Ahaan (View Pic)
Ananya Panday Dazzles in Blue Bodycon Dress With Kim Kardashian at an Event in NYC (View Pics)
Fashion

Ananya Panday Dazzles in Blue Bodycon Dress With Kim Kardashian at an Event in NYC (View Pics)
Ananya Panday Radiates Festive Joy for Diwali Celebration in Family Pic with Parents Chunky and Bhavana Pandey and Brother Ahaan (View Pic)
Bollywood

Ananya Panday Radiates Festive Joy for Diwali Celebration in Family Pic with Parents Chunky and Bhavana Pandey and Brother Ahaan (View Pic)
Ananya Panday Dazzles in Blue Bodycon Dress With Kim Kardashian at an Event in NYC (View Pics)
Fashion

Ananya Panday Dazzles in Blue Bodycon Dress With Kim Kardashian at an Event in NYC (View Pics)
Ananya Panday–Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal–Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani and Others Are All Smiles in These Unseen Pics From Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali Party!
Bollywood

Ananya Panday–Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal–Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani and Others Are All Smiles in These Unseen Pics From Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali Party!
Ekta Kapoor Diwali Party: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and More Celebs Serve Ethnic Glam at the Star-Studded Bash (View Pics & Watch Videos)
Bollywood

Ekta Kapoor Diwali Party: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and More Celebs Serve Ethnic Glam at the Star-Studded Bash (View Pics & Watch Videos)
Google Trends Google Trends
David Beckham
500K+ searches
Aus vs nz
20K+ searches
Bajaj Finance share
20K+ searches
Mitchell Starc
20K+ searches
T20 World Cup
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
David Beckham
500K+ searches
Aus vs nz
20K+ searches
Bajaj Finance share
20K+ searches
Mitchell Starc
20K+ searches
T20 World Cup
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot