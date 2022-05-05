Anek trailer is finally out! The action-thriller flick stars Ayushmann Khurrana in key role. The synopsis of the movie reads, "An untold story of an undercover cop set against the geopolitical backdrop of North East India. An action-thriller about a rebellion, an uprising. An Indian, who wants nothing more than peace for the nation." The trailer video looks intriguing with dark and powerful happenings in North East India. Anek New Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film to Now Hit Big Screens on May 27, 2022!

Check Out The Trailer Below:

