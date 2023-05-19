Anil Kapoor, Bollywood actor, and his wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, marking half a century of togetherness. In a heartwarming gesture, Anil Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory lane and shared a series of beautiful pictures on social media, reminiscing about their journey together. The pictures showcased their love, happiness, and cherished moments throughout the years, leaving fans in awe of their enduring bond. Yudh Clocks 38 Years: Anil Kapoor Reveals How His Iconic Dialogue ‘Jhakaas’ Came into Life!. Check Out Anil Kapoor's Post Here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)