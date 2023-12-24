Anil Kapoor Turns 67! Farah Khan Drops a Video Montage and Wishes Her ‘Youngest Friend’ on Insta

On his 67th birthday, Anil Kapoor, the veteran actor and fitness enthusiast, continues to be a global inspiration. From family and friends to fans worldwide, everyone is showering him with heartfelt wishes on this special day. Farah Khan took to Instagram to extend her birthday greetings to her ‘youngest friend’. She shared a video montage capturing numerous priceless moments and penned a caption that read, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY u knowwww how much i lovvv uuu.. there is only 1 of you in this world!!” Anil Kapoor Birthday: Sonam Kapoor Drops Adorable Family Photos on Her Dad’s Special Day, Describes Him As ‘The Best in the World’.

Farah Khan’s Birthday Post For Anil Kapoor

