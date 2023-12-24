Anil Kapoor, celebrated as one of the finest and fittest actors in Hindi Cinema, marks his 67th birthday today. His remarkable fitness journey stands as a living testament to the philosophy that age is merely a number. On this auspicious occasion, Anil’s daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor, expressed her love and admiration on Instagram for him. She shared a collection of heartwarming family pictures, capturing precious moments with her father. Alongside the images, Sonam penned a heartfelt note, stating, “No one like you @anilskapoor you literally are the best in the world.” Anil Kapoor Birthday: 5 Times The Jhakaas Actor Played Second Fiddle in Women-Centric Films and Won Heart.

Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Anil Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

