Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has set a new benchmark for non-holiday openings in Hindi cinema. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has garnered an impressive sum of Rs 116 crore worldwide on its opening day (Dec 1), cementing its position in the box office race. FYI, in the domestic market, Animal has surpassed Rs 63 crore mark on its opening day. Congo to the team! Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Makes It to Top 5 BO Openers of All Time, Beats KGF 2 and War!

