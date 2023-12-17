Animal Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Movie Mints Rs 817.36 Crore Worldwide

Animal' rakes in Rs 817.36 crore globally on its 16th day despite mixed reviews, asserting its box office dominance.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 17, 2023 12:58 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal continues its box office rampage, crossing a staggering Rs 817.36 crore globally on its 16th day. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, debuting on December 1, 2023, encountered a mixed reception upon release, drawing both praise and criticism from fans and critics. However, the movie's commercial success speaks volumes, showcasing its robust performance at the box office, solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the ongoing film landscape. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Animal's Box Office Collection Update Here:

