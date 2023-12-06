Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture, the crime thriller Animal, has taken the Indian box office by storm, creating an unprecedented surge in ticket sales. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, has managed to amass a staggering Rs 284.05 crore (all languages) within just five days of its release, shattering expectations and establishing itself as a box office juggernaut. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

Animal Box Office Collection Update:

‘ANIMAL’ IS UNSTOPPABLE…#Animal is 250 NOT OUT… Racing towards ₹ 300 cr…Refuses to slow down on weekdays… Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr, Tue 34.02 cr. Total: ₹ 250.66 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice FASTEST TO HIT ₹ 250 CR… ⭐️ #Jawan:… pic.twitter.com/fGAiCGAGc3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2023

