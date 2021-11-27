Antim: The Final, starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the lead, released in theatres on November 26. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern and it has been declared as a hit by fans. As per early estimates, the film has managed to mint around Rs 4 crore on the opening day. Iulia Vantur, rumoured girlfriend of Salman, who watched the film in a special screening, has also shared her review on the movie. She writes, “Antim was an impactful experience at all levels! I loved the strength of the characters, the visuals, the action, the music, the story and especially the performances of the actors”.

Iulia Vantur’s Review On Antim Movie

